Sabra, CCP merger finally approved, will create 564-facility ... Shareholders of Sabra Health Care REIT and Care Capital Properties have voted to give the green light to a deal that will combine the two into one real estate investment ...

CMS launches Hospice Compare site, aims for patient engagement Hospice patients and their families now will be able to compare potential providers due to the launch of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' new Hospice Compare website on Wednesday.