Also in the News for Thursday, Aug. 10
17 state attorneys form coalition against nursing home arbitration … LeadingAge calls for ‘universal approach' to LTSS coverage … Empirical antibiotic treatment may not reduce CAUTI-related deaths
17 state attorneys form coalition against nursing home arbitration … LeadingAge calls for ‘universal approach' to LTSS coverage … Empirical antibiotic treatment may not reduce CAUTI-related deaths
A group of 10 Illinois skilled nursing providers may press forward with claims that the state failed to adjust their Medicaid reimbursement rates following a change of ownership, an appeals ...
A North Carolina hospital will have to go to trial over accusations it terminated employees who refused to take a flu shot based on religious grounds. The provider's motion to have the case dismissed was denied Monday.
Long-term care providers should consider screening residents for apathy, according to researchers who found that individuals with a lack of motivation or goals could be at higher risk for death.