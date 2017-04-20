Also in the News for Thursday, April 20
Grassley calls on CMS to explain Medicare Advantage overcharges … Physician visit program in SNFs lowered readmission rates by 7% … Provision of inpatient pay rule would allow release of inspection records
Drops in skilled nursing admissions contributed to a 9% cut in post-acute spending for accountable care organizations in the Medicare Shared Savings Program, recent research found.
Healthcare support workers are more likely to smoke or have poor dietary habits compared to workers in other occupations, according to a recently published study.
Seniors who engage in strength training may be able to gain muscle and become less susceptible to falls, according to one expert.