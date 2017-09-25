Also in the News for Monday, Sept. 25

More in News

Add Medicaid directors and McCain: Graham-Cassidy bill not ... The National Association of Medicaid Directors and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) joined long-term care provider groups late last week in rejecting Republican lawmakers' latest Affordable Care Act replacement bill.

High nurse workload may increase inappropriate psychotropic prescribing in SNFs, study says Older nursing home residents and those with more severe psychiatric symptoms may receive more appropriate psychotropic prescriptions than others, a new study suggests.