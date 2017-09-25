Also in the News for Monday, Sept. 25
1 in 7 SNF residents prescribed opioids long-term, study finds … California sued over alleged racial discrimination behind low Medicaid payments … Hatch: CMS is ‘rushing' changes to home health payment system
1 in 7 SNF residents prescribed opioids long-term, study finds … California sued over alleged racial discrimination behind low Medicaid payments … Hatch: CMS is ‘rushing' changes to home health payment system
The National Association of Medicaid Directors and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) joined long-term care provider groups late last week in rejecting Republican lawmakers' latest Affordable Care Act replacement bill.
Older nursing home residents and those with more severe psychiatric symptoms may receive more appropriate psychotropic prescriptions than others, a new study suggests.
The former CEO of a healthcare company caught billing Medicare for unnecessary podiatry services for nursing home residents was sentenced last week to serve a year in prison and pay $1.8 million in restitution.