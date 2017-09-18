Also in the News for Monday, Sept. 18
Port Arthur SNF admin tried to stop police evacuation after Harvey, authorities say … Nearly 11% of seniors overtreated for diabetes, study finds … GAO calls for more oversight into Managed LTSS programs
Port Arthur SNF admin tried to stop police evacuation after Harvey, authorities say … Nearly 11% of seniors overtreated for diabetes, study finds … GAO calls for more oversight into Managed LTSS programs
American Senior Communities filed a lawsuit on Friday against several of its former executives and vendors, alleging they "systematically looted" the long-term care provider over the course of seven years.
The Florida nursing home where eight residents died in the wake of Hurricane Irma has now been cut from the Medicaid program, as questions continue to swirl about the incident's ...
Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) urged the Department of Health and Human Services on Friday to divulge information on nursing home abuse, following a scathing federal report that found more than ...