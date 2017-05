More in News

State high court upholds class action status in ... A wrongful death complaint filed against an Arkansas nursing home may continue as a class action lawsuit, the state's supreme court ruled on Thursday.

CMS opioid strategy could keep palliative care patients from receiving therapy, expert ... A plan released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to combat opioid abuse could end up harming patients who require the drugs for end-of-life-care, according to one expert.