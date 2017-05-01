Also in the News for Monday, May 1
Feds denied say in $347 million suit against SNF provider … Changes to GOP healthcare bill jeopardize patient-centered care, geriatrics group says … Health IT needs fewer regulations, Price says
Long-term care associations expressed some relief last week after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced a federally mandated 1% Medicare pay raise — with no negative adjustments.
An Ohio appeals court has ruled in favor of a skilled nursing facility in a medical malpractice case, granting its appeal and vacating the more than $1 million in damages and attorney fees levied against it in 2015.
A box containing packages of fentanyl designated for a deceased nursing home resident was anonymously mailed to a reporter last week.