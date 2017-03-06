Also in the News for Monday, March 6

A new reimbursement system for post-acute care providers could be implemented sooner than previously thought, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission indicated last week.
Proposals to move Medicaid to a block grant or per capita cap system would result in cuts to the program that could put beneficiaries and funding for providers at risk, dozens advocacy groups told lawmakers on Friday.
A 36-year-old woman who admitted to starting a fire that killed 16 residents at a Connecticut skilled nursing facility in 2003 is still not competent to stand trial, her lawyer and local prosecutors agreed last week.