Also in the News for Monday, March 6

MedPAC: New post-acute payment system speed-up — could ... A new reimbursement system for post-acute care providers could be implemented sooner than previously thought, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission indicated last week.

'Radical' Medicaid changes could lead to LTC service cuts, LeadingAge and 99 ... Proposals to move Medicaid to a block grant or per capita cap system would result in cuts to the program that could put beneficiaries and funding for providers at risk, dozens advocacy groups told lawmakers on Friday.