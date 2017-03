More in News

CMS urges more provider diligence on PBJ data; ... Skilled nursing providers should submit their next round of payroll based journaling data well ahead of the May 15 deadline in order to catch errors, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid ...

Court dismisses AG's suit against Golden LivingCenters A Pennsylvania court has dismissed a lawsuit filed against 25 Golden LivingCenters by the former state attorney general.