Also in the News for Monday, March 13

More in News

One day away: Payment session to kick off ... McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo kicks off tomorrow at 10:30 am ET with a compliance-focused session that is a must-attend for long-term care providers.

Access to nursing homes would dim under Republican proposal, AGS warns Provisions of the recently released American Health Care Act could jeopardize seniors' access to long-term care, the American Geriatrics Society warned last week.