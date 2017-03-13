Also in the News for Monday, March 13
Full Senate vote could narrowly confirm CMS head Monday … Seizures more prevalent in SNF residents than community-dwelling seniors … HHS head promotes health IT growth to improve patient care, cut costs
McKnight's 11th Annual Online Expo kicks off tomorrow at 10:30 am ET with a compliance-focused session that is a must-attend for long-term care providers.
Provisions of the recently released American Health Care Act could jeopardize seniors' access to long-term care, the American Geriatrics Society warned last week.
President Donald Trump's campaign promise to leave the Medicare program intact could hinder his administration's efforts to reduce healthcare costs, experts said last week.