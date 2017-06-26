Also in the News for Monday, June 26

More in News

New survey process offers opportunities, experts advise As directors of nursing prepare for a new survey process from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, there are opportunities to set standards and promote high-quality care, experts said Friday.

FTC rules in-person visit not necessary before using telemedicine The Federal Trade Commission voted on Wednesday to forego its investigation into the Texas Medical Board's telemedicine restrictions because of a recent ruling allowing Texas physicians to use telemedicine with patients they have not yet met in person.