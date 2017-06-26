Also in the News for Monday, June 26
Woman charged with arson in nursing home fire … Poor design may impede seniors' ability to use wearable tech … Seniors having sex weekly or more score better on cognitive tests
As directors of nursing prepare for a new survey process from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, there are opportunities to set standards and promote high-quality care, experts said Friday.
The Federal Trade Commission voted on Wednesday to forego its investigation into the Texas Medical Board's telemedicine restrictions because of a recent ruling allowing Texas physicians to use telemedicine with patients they have not yet met in person.
Interpretive guidance for the new survey process incorporating Phase 2 regulations may be released over the next few weeks, a top government official said Thursday.