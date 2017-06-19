Also in the News for Monday, June 19

Genesis Healthcare Inc. has agreed to pay more than $53 million to settle six lawsuits that alleged the long-term care giant violated the False Claims Act, the Department of Justice ...
The gunman in a shooting that left two Ohio nursing home employees and a police officer dead reportedly shot the facility's alarm system as he entered, leaving many employees unaware that he was in the building.
Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, a highly pathogenic and antibiotic-resistant bacteria that worries nursing home providers, has hit a 5.2% prevalence rate in Washington, D.C. healthcare facilities, according to a recent analysis.