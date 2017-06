More in News

Ditching certificate-of-need laws will improve SNF access and ... Nursing home certificate-of-need laws should be jettisoned in order to boost care quality and encourage innovation within the sector, one expert argued last week.

HHS gives providers cyber-attack advice Healthcare providers should act quickly to stop and report cyber security related-incidents within their facilities, the Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights urged in a recently published checklist.