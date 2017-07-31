Also in the News for Monday, July 31

CMS extends compliance date for fire and smoke door testing to Jan. 1 ... Nursing home aide faces up to 4 years in prison for falsifying care records and neglect ... Lawmakers introduce two new bills aimed at Medicare telehealth coverage
Hospice Notice of Elections can soon be filed electronically, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced via a Thursday memo.
UnitedHealthcare has found itself on the receiving end of another lawsuit, this time alleging the insurance giant of concealing complaints of enrollment fraud and other issues.