Also in the News for Monday, Jan. 30

Providers are "gravely concerned" and need regulatory relief because of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services's recent issuance of a final rule for nursing homes, LeadingAge said in a ...
Fraud within the skilled nursing sector is expected to remain a focus of the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump, according to experts.
A Kentucky skilled nursing facility will have to pay more than $69,000 to a former employee who claims the provider fired her because she was pregnant, authorities announced last week.