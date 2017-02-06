Also in the News for Monday, Feb. 6

More in News

Judge approves HHS' plan to meet Jimmo mandate The Department of Health and Human Services' plan to better explain the concept of maintenance therapy has been approved, signaling the end of a legal battle stemming from the 2013 ...

Advocates for LGBT seniors fear repercussions of possible 'religious freedom' executive order A draft of an executive order being considered by President Donald Trump has raised concerns among advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender seniors for its possible consequences on long-term care facilities.