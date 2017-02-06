Also in the News for Monday, Feb. 6

The Department of Health and Human Services' plan to better explain the concept of maintenance therapy has been approved, signaling the end of a legal battle stemming from the 2013 ...
A draft of an executive order being considered by President Donald Trump has raised concerns among advocates for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender seniors for its possible consequences on long-term care facilities.
Senior living leaders can catch a glimpse of the future by visiting the Start-Up Pavilion, a new offering at the 2017 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference. The conference will be held May 1-3 in Nashville.