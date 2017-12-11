Also in the News for Monday, Dec. 11
4 million Americans to require long-term care for Alzheimer's by 2060 … Fitness tracker could help predict patients' post-surgery readmission rates … Advance care planning in ACOs may help reduce care costs
4 million Americans to require long-term care for Alzheimer's by 2060 … Fitness tracker could help predict patients' post-surgery readmission rates … Advance care planning in ACOs may help reduce care costs
Medicare Payment Advisory Commission members reportedly expressed unanimous support for a plan to transition to a new post-acute payment system beginning in 2019 at a meeting last week.
One of the nation's largest senior advocacy groups is warning lawmakers of the "lasting impact" of Medicare cuts that would be potentially included in the GOP's final tax reform bill.
An Illinois woman has been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal more than $15,000 from an assisted living resident while serving as a long-term care ombudsman.