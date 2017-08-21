Also in the News for Monday, Aug. 21
Palliative care consults in SNFs ‘not just for the dying,' study says … Dementia can double aging-related healthcare costs … Vitamin D deficiency may lead to 12 times the heart failure risk in seniors
Quality Care Properties has begun the process of appointing an independent receiver to oversee its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities currently operated by HCR ManorCare, the real estate investment ...
Families of two long-term care residents murdered by former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer are now suing the facilities where they died, claiming "unknowns" still exist around how providers didn't pick up on Wettlaufer's actions sooner.
Hospice providers are showing impressive scores on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' recently unveiled Hospice Compare website — but those high marks are casting some doubt on whether the site will become a truly useful tool for consumers.