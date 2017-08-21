Also in the News for Monday, Aug. 21

More in News

Landlord initiates sequence to give HCR ManorCare independent ... Quality Care Properties has begun the process of appointing an independent receiver to oversee its skilled nursing and assisted living facilities currently operated by HCR ManorCare, the real estate investment ...

'Unanswered questions' about Canadian LTC nurse convicted of murders leads to lawsuits Families of two long-term care residents murdered by former nurse Elizabeth Wettlaufer are now suing the facilities where they died, claiming "unknowns" still exist around how providers didn't pick up on Wettlaufer's actions sooner.