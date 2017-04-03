Also in the News for Monday, April 3
SNF sued for allegedly ‘dumping' resident at hotel … Bipartisan bill for palliative care training earns provider support … Man walking 2,190 miles to raise money for nursing home, other charities
SNF sued for allegedly ‘dumping' resident at hotel … Bipartisan bill for palliative care training earns provider support … Man walking 2,190 miles to raise money for nursing home, other charities
The Medicare Payment Advisory Council needs to take a step back and conduct additional research before it votes this week on a recommendation to overhaul the post-acute payment system, according ...
Providers are unlikely to see any major changes to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act audits under the Department of Health and Human Services' new civil rights director, some experts predicted last week.
A Florida-based skilled nursing chain is requesting a new trial in a case that landed it with a $347 million jury verdict.