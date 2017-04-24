Also in the News for Monday, April 24
Florida didn't stop Medicaid payments to providers with fraud claims … CMS posts updates to PBJ policy manual … Healthcare industry turning to ex-offenders to fill jobs
Florida didn't stop Medicaid payments to providers with fraud claims … CMS posts updates to PBJ policy manual … Healthcare industry turning to ex-offenders to fill jobs
Kindred Healthcare Inc. may be exploring a sale amidst an uncertain future for post-acute care reimbursements, Reuters reported on Friday.
A former employee of a Pennsylvania nursing home is facing assault and neglect charges after he allegedly repeatedly sprayed a resident with hand sanitizer.
People who drink a single diet soft drink per day showed a higher rate of developing dementia and stroke over a decade, according to new research.