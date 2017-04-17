Also in the News for Monday, April 17
Bill would place opioid prescribing limits on physicians … Experts expect states' shift to managed care to continue … LPN arrested in incident that allegedly caused resident's rib fracture
State Iowa officials are not at fault for releasing a sex offender who moved to a nursing home and later sexually assaulted a resident, the state's Supreme Court has ruled.
Rising consolidation among healthcare providers, systems and insurers may be causing healthcare costs to rise while care quality suffers, according to a report published last week.
The most common reason healthcare providers say they choose telehealth or remote patient monitoring is a belief that the technology has the potential to improve care quality, a new federal report shows.