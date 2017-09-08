Also in the News for Friday, Sept. 8
Resident beaten to death by roommate with piece of furniture … New York court upholds ban on physician-assisted suicide … Stroke prevention progress lagging in U.S., CDC says
Nearly one-fifth of people covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program work in healthcare and education, potentially resulting in long-term care taking a workforce hit if the program ...
More than half of skilled nursing facilities used electronic health record technology last year, according to new federal data.
Certified nursing assistants frequently fail to change their gloves, leaving nearly half of the surfaces they touch within nursing homes contaminated, a new study shows.