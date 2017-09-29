Also in the News for Friday, Sept. 29

More in News

National testing of standardized post-acute data elements to ... Beta testing of standardized data elements for post-acute care will kick off in November in 14 geographic markets, officials with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the RAND ...

Health officials implore healthcare workers to 'lead by example,' get flu shots; ... Healthcare workers should "lead by example" and get their influenza vaccinations sooner than later, health officials said on Thursday.