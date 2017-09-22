Also in the News for Friday, Sept. 22
More than half of funding cuts in Cassidy-Graham bill would come from Medicaid … Provider gets IJ citation after resident's overfeeding death … Critics slam HHS Secretary's travels on private jets
Florida officials on Wednesday suspended the license of a nursing home where residents died following Hurricane Irma, claiming staff made late entries to residents' records in an attempt to alter ...
Democratic lawmakers lashed out on Wednesday against news that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is planning to take its Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation in a "new direction."
An Indiana skilled nursing and senior living provider is facing allegations that it subjected black employees to slurs and racial discrimination, according to a lawsuit filed on Tuesday by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.