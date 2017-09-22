Also in the News for Friday, Sept. 22

More in News

State suspends license, accuses SNF staff of cover-up ... Florida officials on Wednesday suspended the license of a nursing home where residents died following Hurricane Irma, claiming staff made late entries to residents' records in an attempt to alter ...

Lawmakers: CMS has no vision for Innovation Center 'beyond undermining Medicare' Democratic lawmakers lashed out on Wednesday against news that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is planning to take its Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation in a "new direction."