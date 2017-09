More in News

Provider group: Residents' Irma-related deaths 'not representative' of profession The deaths of eight nursing home residents after Hurricane Irma knocked out air conditioning at their facility are "an isolated incident" that shouldn't be seen as characteristic of the state's long-term care sector, representatives of a provider group emphasized Thursday.

SNF occupancy continues to hit new lows, NIC report shows Skilled nursing facility occupancy dropped to 81.7% — its lowest point in five years — in the second quarter of 2017, according to a report released Thursday by the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care.