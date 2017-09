More in News

AG seeks to revive lawsuit against Golden LivingCenters ... Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has launched an attempt at reinstating a lawsuit against 25 Golden LivingCenters locations, arguing that leaving it dormant would have "unintended consequences" for the state's ...

Former SNF employee sentenced to 13 years for resident's murder A former employee of an Illinois skilled nursing facility was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison, but is expected to serve only about half that time, after pleading guilty to murder in the death of a 79-year-old resident.