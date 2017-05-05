Also in the News for Friday, May 5

More in News

Missing PBJ deadlines will lead to 'suppressed' star ... Skilled nursing providers who miss two Payroll Based Journaling deadlines in a row will face "suppressed" Five Star ratings, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officials said Thursday. Their warning ...

GOP healthcare bill passes House, drawing provider ire The GOP's bill to replace the Affordable Care Act passed the House by a narrow margin on Thursday, igniting responses from provider groups who fear the impact on Medicaid funding and care for seniors.