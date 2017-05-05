Also in the News for Friday, May 5
Kindred CEO: Sale rumors ‘noise' caused by skilled nursing exit … SNF employee arrested for stealing more than $50,000 from facility … AHRQ seeking comments from SNFs as part of antibiotic safety study
Skilled nursing providers who miss two Payroll Based Journaling deadlines in a row will face "suppressed" Five Star ratings, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services officials said Thursday. Their warning ...
The GOP's bill to replace the Affordable Care Act passed the House by a narrow margin on Thursday, igniting responses from provider groups who fear the impact on Medicaid funding and care for seniors.
A 2015 lawsuit claiming SavaSeniorCare violated the False Claims Act by accepting kickbacks from Medline and creating a "revenge" scheme against a competitor was unsealed in court last week.