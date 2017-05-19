Also in the News for Friday, May 19
Senate healthcare plan could leave ACA provisions in place until 2020 … Bill to improve chronic care for Medicare patients approved by Senate committee … FDA: Diabetes drug linked to increased amputation risk
McKnight's Long-Term Care News has won four national awards in the 2017 American Society of Business Publication Editors competition. They were presented Thursday in St. Petersburg, FL.
The Department of Health and Human Services have again pushed back dates for new bundled payment models, making the the start date for certain provisions to be Jan. 1, 2018.
A former business office manager of an Ohio skilled nursing facility was sentenced to four years in prison this week for stealing more than $173,000 from residents' trust funds.