Also in the News for Friday, March 31
Improved healthcare workforce crucial for Alzheimer's care, expert tells Senate panel … Kansas governor vetoes Medicaid expansion … Loneliness may make cold symptoms seem worse
Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., criticized the Medicaid program as "broken" and needing a stronger focus on fighting fraud and waste during a House subcomittee ...
People who work in healthcare facilities are nearly twice as likely to get a flu vaccine than people working in other industries, although long-term care continues to lag, according to new research.
A federal agency that conducts research into healthcare quality — including long-term care issues — could be on the chopping block under the new administration.