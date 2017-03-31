Also in the News for Friday, March 31

More in News

Medicaid 'broken,' needs focus on fraud, Price tells ... Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., criticized the Medicaid program as "broken" and needing a stronger focus on fighting fraud and waste during a House subcomittee ...

Flu vaccination rates for LTC could be boosted with availability, promotion, study ... People who work in healthcare facilities are nearly twice as likely to get a flu vaccine than people working in other industries, although long-term care continues to lag, according to new research.