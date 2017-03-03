Also in the News for Friday, March 3

More in News

Therapy upcoding case brings $347 million judgment against ... Skilled nursing chain Consulate Health Care has been hit with a $347 million judgment in a whistleblower case alleging that it routinely submitted false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Feds likely to intensify HIPAA compliance crackdowns, experts warn Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act audits may soon shift from focusing on provider education to enforcement, some experts shared this week.