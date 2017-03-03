Also in the News for Friday, March 3
Panel approval paves way for full Senate vote on CMS nominee … High-dose flu shot cut seniors' risk of death in severe flu season … HR director for CCRC pleads guilty to embezzling more than $700,000
Skilled nursing chain Consulate Health Care has been hit with a $347 million judgment in a whistleblower case alleging that it routinely submitted false Medicare and Medicaid claims.
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act audits may soon shift from focusing on provider education to enforcement, some experts shared this week.
A new charitable organization has been established to fund scholarships and academic research grants in the field of long-term care nursing.