Also in the News for Friday, March 17

President Donald Trump's proposed budget plan for fiscal year 2018 slash the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services while putting additional funds into fraud prevention.
Changes to Medicaid proposed by Republican lawmakers may cut the program's budget, but won't jeopardize care for beneficiaries, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., said Wednesday.
HCR ManorCare will have to pay punitive damages in a negligence and abuse case filed by a resident of its Hemet, CA facility, an appeals court ruled this week.