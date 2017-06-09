Also in the News for Friday, June 9

More in News

NIC: Skilled nursing occupancy rates could hit new ... Occupancy rates in the skilled nursing sector could sink to new lows this year if current trends continue, according to a report released Thursday by the National Investment Center for ...

Medicaid needs reform, not more funding, HHS' Price tells Senators Lawmakers should give more consideration to whether federal healthcare programs are effective than how much they cost, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., told lawmakers on Thursday.