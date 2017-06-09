Also in the News for Friday, June 9
SNF accused of patient-dumping loses Medicaid certification … Alcohol screenings may ease SNF residents' transitions back home … 85% of nursing homes have reported at least one claim of abuse, neglect
Occupancy rates in the skilled nursing sector could sink to new lows this year if current trends continue, according to a report released Thursday by the National Investment Center for ...
Lawmakers should give more consideration to whether federal healthcare programs are effective than how much they cost, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, M.D., told lawmakers on Thursday.
Georgia's health department has opened an investigation into an incident that led to a 98-year-old skilled nursing resident's death late last month.