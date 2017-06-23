Also in the News for Friday, June 23
Family of grandmother killed by alligator sues nursing home … Census report shows U.S. continues to age, grow more ethnically diverse … Vaccine called ‘ineffective' for seniors during recent tough flu season
Family of grandmother killed by alligator sues nursing home … Census report shows U.S. continues to age, grow more ethnically diverse … Vaccine called ‘ineffective' for seniors during recent tough flu season
Interpretive guidance for the new survey process incorporating Phase 2 regulations may be released over the next few weeks, a top government official said Thursday.
Senate Republicans emerged Thursday to release details of their health reform bill that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and providers made no secret out of their displeasure.
Federal regulators announced Thursday that they are extending the comment period for a proposal to revise the skilled nursing facility prospective payment system case-mix methodology.