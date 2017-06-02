Also in the News for Friday, June 2

More in News

Former long-term care nurse pleads guilty to murder A former Canadian long-term care nurse pled guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two charges of assault on Thursday.

SNF to settle Medicaid false claims case for $888,000 An Andover, NJ-based skilled nursing provider will pay $888,000 to settle allegations that it billed the Medicaid program for substandard nursing services, federal officials announced Wednesday.