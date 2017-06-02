Also in the News for Friday, June 2

A former Canadian long-term care nurse pled guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two charges of assault on Thursday.
An Andover, NJ-based skilled nursing provider will pay $888,000 to settle allegations that it billed the Medicaid program for substandard nursing services, federal officials announced Wednesday.
Bolstered by settlements from nursing home providers, federal health officials collected more than $2.04 billion in fraud and waste recoveries in the first half of fiscal year 2017, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General said in a report to Congress.