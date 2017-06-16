Also in the News for Friday, June 16

A new report is calling into question the sustainability of recent reductions in antipsychotic use among nursing home residents, and whether providers have shifted from antipsychotics to other less scrutinized ...
The Medicare Payment Advisory Committee has submitted its June 2017 report to Congress, and with it request that lawmakers implement a unified post-acute care payment system beginning in 2021 — earlier than previously proposed.
States that opted against expanding Medicaid in 2014 had similar per capita spending to those states that expanded the program, according to a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services report.