Also in the News for Friday, June 16

Sustainability of dramatic drop in SNF antipsychotic use ... A new report is calling into question the sustainability of recent reductions in antipsychotic use among nursing home residents, and whether providers have shifted from antipsychotics to other less scrutinized ...

MedPAC tells Congress to hasten post-acute pay overhaul The Medicare Payment Advisory Committee has submitted its June 2017 report to Congress, and with it request that lawmakers implement a unified post-acute care payment system beginning in 2021 — earlier than previously proposed.