Also in the News for Friday, July 14

The deadline for the 2017 McKnight's Excellence in Technology Awards has been extended two weeks until Friday, July 28.
Long-term care provider groups expressed disappointment Thursday, lamenting that a revised version of Senate Republicans' healthcare proposal maintained "draconian" provisions from its original iteration.
A podiatrist who allegedly inflated Medicare claims services provided to nursing home residents was named Thursday as part of the largest federal healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history, involving roughly $1.3 billion in false billings.