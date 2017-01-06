Also in the News for Friday, Jan. 6

A group of Senate leaders are calling for an investigation into Rep. Tom Price (R-GA), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, citing reports ...
A federal court has shot down the Department of Health and Human Services' request that it reconsider an early December ruling requiring the agency to clear its backlog of Medicare appeals by the end of 2020.
A resident of a New Jersey skilled nursing facility allegedly sold a fellow resident heroin that led to an overdose, according to local authorities.