Also in the News for Friday, Jan. 27
Report: SNF quality in Texas ‘shamefully poor' compared to most other states … New drug cuts risk of C. diff return by 40% … Opinions on who qualifies for work disability benefits vary, study shows
The owners of companies that provided psychological services to nursing home residents were convicted on Wednesday for their role in a scheme that authorities say bilked millions of dollars from ...
A first-of-its-kind measure to gauge hospitalization rates among long-stay skilled nursing residents has been endorsed by the National Quality Forum, the American Health Care Association announced Thursday.
A Kentucky man was arrested after he entered a skilled nursing facility on Tuesday and made threats to shoot employees. His son's mother works at the facility.