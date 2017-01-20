Also in the News for Friday, Jan. 20

More in News

$125 million SNF settlement contributes to $1 billion ... The $125 million settlement by Kindred Healthcare Inc. and a $30 million settlement with North American Health Care over therapy claims are counted among recoupments by the federal government that ...

Price confirmation hearing focuses on ACA replacement, investments Democratic senators used the first confirmation hearing for Department of Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) to grill the surgeon-turned-lawmaker on how the administration plans to handle its promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act.