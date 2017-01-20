Also in the News for Friday, Jan. 20
Nearly 400,000 providers to join alternative payment models in 2017 … California may end dual-eligible care coordination program for LTSS … Researchers find way to use patients' heartbeats as password to EHR
The $125 million settlement by Kindred Healthcare Inc. and a $30 million settlement with North American Health Care over therapy claims are counted among recoupments by the federal government that ...
Democratic senators used the first confirmation hearing for Department of Health and Human Services nominee Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) to grill the surgeon-turned-lawmaker on how the administration plans to handle its promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
Taking a cue from the incoming president, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Acting Administrator Andy Slavitt is using Twitter to let the public know that while his tenure with the agency is ending, his defense of the Affordable Care Act isn't.