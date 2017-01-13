Also in the News for Friday, Jan. 13

A focus on post-acute care partnerships and value-based purchasing is likely to persist across the healthcare industry in 2017, despite uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act.
The estate of a deceased nursing home resident can't appeal a previous court's decision that required them to arbitrate their dispute with the nursing home where she died, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
Canadian authorities are investigating the possibility that a former long-term care nurse who allegedly murdered eight residents may have harmed or killed other patients as well.