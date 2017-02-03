Also in the News for Friday, Feb. 3
Daughter's lack of authority leaves resident's arbitration agreement invalid … Republican lawmakers swap ACA ‘repeal' plan for ‘repair' … Ohio continues push to move LTC services to private managed care plans
Daughter's lack of authority leaves resident's arbitration agreement invalid … Republican lawmakers swap ACA ‘repeal' plan for ‘repair' … Ohio continues push to move LTC services to private managed care plans
The owners of a Iowa nursing home that closed this week have agreed to pay $100,000 to settle allegations that the facility provided "grossly substandard" care to residents.
Out-of-compliance skilled nursing providers will experience slightly higher civil monetary penalties under an update released by the Department of Health and Human Services this week.
Streptococcus pneumoniae persists as a major health threat to long-term care residents despite nation-wide efforts to encourage vaccinations, according to AMDA - The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine.