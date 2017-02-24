Also in the News for Friday, Feb. 24
Texas lawmakers renew efforts to crack down on SNF abuse, neglect … Sleeping longer may be sign of dementia … CMS releases national market saturation, usage data for SNFs
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision in a nursing home arbitration agreement case could have a broader effect on lawsuits involving the power of attorney, according to arguments heard Wednesday.
A Skilled Nursing Facility Compare website is scheduled for release next fall, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid officials said during a call Thursday.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' anti-fraud contractors could consolidate as part of President Donald Trump's plan to cut federal spending, some experts believe.