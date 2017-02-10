Also in the News for Friday, Feb. 10
Largest-ever survey finds 2.4% of U.S. seniors identify as LGBT … Healthcare workers should embrace texting orders, expert says … Intensive blood pressure control has little effect on seniors' mobility
A nursing home arbitration lawsuit that's scheduled to be argued in the Supreme Court this month may change the future of the industry, according to those close to the case.
The confirmation of Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services poses grave danger to Medicaid recipients, a Democratic senator said Wednesday.
A New Hampshire skilled nursing facility refutes claims that a resident died due to complications from a perm at the facility's salon, according to new legal documents.