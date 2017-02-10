Also in the News for Friday, Feb. 10

More in News

Supreme Court's arbitration decision could pose threat to ... A nursing home arbitration lawsuit that's scheduled to be argued in the Supreme Court this month may change the future of the industry, according to those close to the case.

Lawmaker: Price's confirmation could lead to slashed Medicaid funding for SNFs The confirmation of Rep. Tom Price (R-GA) as the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services poses grave danger to Medicaid recipients, a Democratic senator said Wednesday.