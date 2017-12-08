Also in the News for Friday, Dec. 8

More in News

House threatening Medicare and Medicaid reform in 2018 ... Long-term care providers may be headed for another major Medicaid-funding fight in 2018 if House GOP leaders get their way.

KKR's $1.4 billion acquisition of PharMerica completed early The acquisition of long-term care pharmacy PharMerica Corporation by investment firm KKR has been completed slightly ahead of schedule, the companies announced Thursday.