Also in the News for Friday, Dec. 8
‘Exciting' research shows oxygen therapy might help treat Alzheimer's … Fourth man convicted in nursing home sexual assault scheme … Canola oil linked to memory, learning declines in Alzheimer's patients
Long-term care providers may be headed for another major Medicaid-funding fight in 2018 if House GOP leaders get their way.
The acquisition of long-term care pharmacy PharMerica Corporation by investment firm KKR has been completed slightly ahead of schedule, the companies announced Thursday.
A Massachusetts man has been charged with raping two residents of a skilled nursing facility where he worked as a licensed practical nurse, according to local reports. The man is claiming he had consensual affairs with the women.