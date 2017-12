More in News

Senator calls for closure of veterans home, site ... Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is calling for the closure of an Illinois Veterans Home, where 13 residents have died of Legionnaire's disease since 2015.

Kansas suing nursing home that failed to protect privacy after closing State of Kansas officials are suing a nursing home that's been closed for almost a year, alleging the owner did not remove personal information of former residents or employees from the subsequently pillaged premises.