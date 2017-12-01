Also in the News for Friday, Dec. 1
Kansas nursing home fines rise 9,000% in five years … FBI investigating deadly toxin at Vermont CCRC … Postage stamp to help fund Alzheimer's research unveiled
Kansas nursing home fines rise 9,000% in five years … FBI investigating deadly toxin at Vermont CCRC … Postage stamp to help fund Alzheimer's research unveiled
A federal agency's "early alert" on cases of potential abuse in nursing homes was spotlighted in its semiannual report to Congress on Thursday. The alert came from the Department of ...
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday finalized its previously announced cancellation of mandatory bundled payment models for hip fractures and cardiac care, as well as changes to its Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement model.
Long-term care facilities and hospitals would be made a priority for power restoration after a major disaster or emergency, under a new bill introduced in the House this week.