Also in the News for Friday, Dec. 1

OIG touts nursing home crackdowns to Congress A federal agency's "early alert" on cases of potential abuse in nursing homes was spotlighted in its semiannual report to Congress on Thursday. The alert came from the Department of ...

Skilled nursing facilities see opportunity as CMS finalizes cancellation of bundled pay ... The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday finalized its previously announced cancellation of mandatory bundled payment models for hip fractures and cardiac care, as well as changes to its Comprehensive Care for Joint Replacement model.