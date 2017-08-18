Also in the News for Friday, Aug. 18
Hacking-related healthcare breaches up 162% this year … Visual impairment in seniors linked to poor cognitive function … Telemedicine works as well as in-person treatment for Parkinson's, study says
Hacking-related healthcare breaches up 162% this year … Visual impairment in seniors linked to poor cognitive function … Telemedicine works as well as in-person treatment for Parkinson's, study says
Long-term care facilities dominated healthcare transactions compared to other sectors in terms of deal volume in July, according to a new update.
Gastrointestinal issues are the most commonly reported health problem among female nurses, a recently published analysis of more than 20,000 female healthcare workers shows.
Polypharmacy may be the culprit behind overtreatment for hypertension and diabetes among nursing home residents, a new study shows.