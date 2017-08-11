Also in the News for Friday, Aug. 11

A district court has dismissed retaliation allegations and false claims in a whistleblower lawsuit against a long-term care provider, giving the company a win in a case that has drawn ...
The recent termination of a North Carolina nursing home's provider agreement was spurred by a resident leaving the facility through an unlocked emergency door, according to local reports.
Medicare beneficiaries with lower incomes are more likely to be hospitalized under an observation stay, leading to them paying more for hospital care, a recent study has found.