Also in the News for Friday, April 7
Nurse aide suspended over Snapchats charged with assault … Texas lawmakers advance proposal to increase SNF penalties … Former SNF nurse gets prison sentence for morphine theft
The skilled nursing industry has shown the slowest average employment growth among healthcare sectors over the last 16 years, according to a new report. But that might be about to ...
A licensed practical nurse at a Louisiana nursing home is facing charges of attempted murder and arson after allegedly setting five fires within the facility.
A delegation from LeadingAge met with recently installed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma on Monday to discuss regulatory issues surrounding the skilled nursing sector.