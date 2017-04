More in News

SNF owner embezzled Medicaid funds to pay for ... The owner of a shuttered nursing home in Missouri admitted in court on Wednesday that he took $667,000 in Medicaid funds meant for the facility and spent it on strippers, ...

Per-person Medicaid caps could cut funding for dual eligibles by $44 billion Spending on beneficiaries who qualify for both Medicaid and Medicare could drop by $44 billion over the next ten years if the Medicaid program moves to a limiting per-capita system, according to new research.